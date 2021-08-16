Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs 109,600 per tola 16 Aug 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 and was sold at Rs109,600 in the local market on Monday against it sale at Rs109,100 previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs93,964 against Rs93,536 whereas the price of and ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs86,134 from Rs85,741.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 33 and was traded at US$1785 against its sale at US$1752.