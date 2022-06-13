UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.650 To Rs142,800 Per Tola 13 June 2022

Published June 13, 2022

Gold price increases by Rs.650 to Rs142,800 per tola 13 June 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.650 per tola and was sold at Rs142,800 on Monday against its sale at Rs 142,150 the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.650 per tola and was sold at Rs142,800 on Monday against its sale at Rs 142,150  the previous day in the local market.  The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.557 and was sold at Rs.122,428 as compared to Rs.

121,870 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.112,226 compared to its sale at Rs. 111,715, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1,320.30, respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market increased by $31 and was sold at $1871 stagnant at $1840,the association reported.  

