Gold Price Increases By Rs700 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:57 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says increase in price of one tola of gold settled at Rs283,700
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) The gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an upward trend on Monday (today) as the price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) increased by Rs700.
The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that this rise settled the price of one tola of gold at Rs283,700 .
Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs600, now priced at Rs243,227.
The price increase aligned with a rise in the international gold market, where the gold witnessed an increase of 7 Dollars per ounce, and reached 2,735 dollars.
The analysts attribute the ongoing rise in gold prices to global economic uncertainties and fluctuating Currency values, making gold a preferred safe-haven asset among investors.
The trend has led to a surge in demand, and pushed the prices higher in both local and international markets.
