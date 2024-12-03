Gold Price Increases By Rs700 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:53 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says gold per tola is now Rs275,200 after latest increase in prices
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) The gold prices once again witnessed an increase after a two-day decline in the local markets.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs.
700, and settled at Rs275,200 per tola in the local market.
Besides it, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 600, and reached Rs235,940.
In the international market, the gold prices went up by $7, now standing at $2,640 per ounce.
