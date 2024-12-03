Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs700 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:53 PM

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says gold per tola is now Rs275,200 after latest increase in prices

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) The gold prices once again witnessed an increase after a two-day decline in the local markets.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs.

700, and settled at Rs275,200 per tola in the local market.

Besides it, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 600, and reached Rs235,940.

In the international market, the gold prices went up by $7, now standing at $2,640 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

3 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

17 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

17 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business