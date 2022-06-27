UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.850 To Rs.141,850 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.850 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs.141,000 the previous day in the local market.The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.729 and was sold at Rs.121,614 against its sale at Rs.

120,885 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.111,480 against its sale at Rs 110,811, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1833 against its sale at $1827, the association reported.

