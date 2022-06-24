Gold price increases by Rs.900 to Rs.141,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.900 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs.140,700; the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.772 and was sold at Rs.121,400 against its sale at Rs.

120,628 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.111,283 against its sale at Rs 110,575, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was sold at $1824 against its sale at $1831, the association reported.