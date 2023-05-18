UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases On Rupee-dollar Parity

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Gold price increases on rupee-dollar parity

Gold rate on Thursday increased meagerly in the country after the gap between the rupee rates against the dollar in the interbank and the open market widened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Gold rate on Thursday increased meagerly in the country after the gap between the rupee rates against the Dollar in the interbank and the open market widened.

According to data released by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs 500 per tola and Rs 428 per 10 grams to settle at Rs 233,600 and Rs 200,274, respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that on Thursday the rupee closed at 285 in the interbank, while the open market rate clocked-in at 299, and was above 300 a day earlier.

