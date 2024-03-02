Open Menu

Gold Price Increases Once Again

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Gold price increases once again

On Saturday, the gold market in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs3500 per tola, resulting in higher gold prices across the board. The cost of 24-karat gold reached Rs.2 20, 300 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) On Saturday, the gold market in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs3500 per tola, resulting in higher gold prices across the board. The cost of 24-karat gold reached Rs.2 20, 300 per tola.

Gold dealers also observed a corresponding increase in the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold, with an increase of Rs3001, which is now trading at Rs188,872, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) said.

These fluctuations in gold rates are closely tied to changes in the value of the US Dollar, demonstrating the intricate relationship between Currency values and gold prices. This connection highlights the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Gold Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

46 seconds ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

48 seconds ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

50 seconds ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

51 seconds ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

2 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

2 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

2 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

24 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

8 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

8 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

8 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business