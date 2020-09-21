Gold price increases Rs 200 21 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 on Monday and was traded at Rs114,700 against its price at Rs Rs114,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 on Monday and was traded at Rs114,700 against its price at Rs Rs114,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs171 and was traded at Rs 98,337 against its sale at Rs 98,508, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1300 and Rs 1114.54 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $21 and was traded at $1932 against $1953, the association reported.