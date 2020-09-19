Gold price increases Rs 200 on 24 karat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs114,900 against its price at Rs 114,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs171 and was traded at Rs 98,508 against its sale at Rs 98,337, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1950 against $1953, the association reported.