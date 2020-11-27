UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs 300 To Rs110,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gold price increases Rs 300 to Rs110,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Friday and was traded at 110,800 against its sale at Rs110,500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs94,993 against Rs94,736 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,077, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1180 and Rs1011.65 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1807 against $$1815.

