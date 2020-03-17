UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs 500, Traded At Rs 89,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Gold price increases Rs 500, traded at Rs 89,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 89,000 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 89,000 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 76,732 as compared to Rs 76,303 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs 900 per tota whereas the prices of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 771.6.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $3 and was traded at$ 1473 against $ 1470 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

