Gold price increases Rs 700, traded at Rs 92,300 per tola

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 92,300 against Rs 91,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 600 and was traded at 79,132 as compared to Rs 78,532 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs 1000 whereas the price of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs 857.33 .

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $20 and was traded at$ 1605 against $ 1585, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

