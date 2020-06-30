Gold price increases Rs100 to Rs104,500 per tola 30 June 2020

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs104,500 as against its trading at 104,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs86 and was trade at Rs89,592 against its sale at Rs89,506.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $02 and was traded at $ 1770, as compared to $1772 Karachi Sarafa association reported.

