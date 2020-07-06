UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs100 To Rs104,900 Per Tola 06 July 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,900 as against its trading at Rs104,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,900 as against its trading at Rs104,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs85 and was trade at Rs89,935 against its sale at Rs89,850.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1776, as compared to $1775, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

