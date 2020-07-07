UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gold price increases Rs1000 to Rs105,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs105,900 as against its trading at Rs104,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs857 and was trade at Rs90,792 against its sale at Rs89,935.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold remained unchanged at $ 1776, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

