Gold price increases Rs1300 to Rs102,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1300 on Monday and was traded at Rs102,000, against Rs 100,700 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1114 and was trade at Rs87,448 against its sale at Rs86,334.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $12 and was traded at $ 1,748 against $1,736, Karachi Sarafa association reported.