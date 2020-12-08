UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs1300 To Rs111,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Gold price increases Rs1300 to Rs111,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs.111,300 against its sale at Rs. 110,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs. 1115 and was traded at Rs.

95, 422 against Rs. 94,307 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,470, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $.33 and was traded at $.1864 against $1831.

