Gold price increases Rs1400 to Rs100700 per tola 19 June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs100700, against RsRs 99,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1200 and was trade at Rs86,334 against its sale at Rs85,134.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $9 and was traded at $ 1736 against 1,727, Karachi Sarafa association reported.