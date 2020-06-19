UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increases Rs1400 To Rs100700 Per Tola 19 June 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

Gold price increases Rs1400 to Rs100700 per tola 19 June 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs100700, against RsRs 99,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs100700, against RsRs 99,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1200 and was trade at Rs86,334 against its sale at Rs85,134.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $9 and was traded at $ 1736 against 1,727, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

28 seconds ago

KP govt allocates funds to provide Tablets to scho ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for expediting reforms, restructuri ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros

2 minutes ago

Strict arrangements at entry points of areas place ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says to Submit Papers on DACA 'Shortly' Afte ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.