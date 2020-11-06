Gold price increases Rs1,400 to Rs116,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at 116,000 against its sale at Rs114,600 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1,200 and was traded at Rs99,451 against Rs98,251 while 22 karat gold was sold at Rs91,164, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs 1250 against Rs1220 while that of 10 gram also increased by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1071.67 against Rs1045.95.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $40 and was traded at $1958 against $1918, the association reported.