Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola 29 June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1372 and was trade at Rs89,506 against its sale at Rs85,134.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $10 and was traded at $ 1772, Karachi Sarafa association reported.