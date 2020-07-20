UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs1600 To Rs111,250 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 on Monday and was traded at Rs111,250 as against its trading at Rs109,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs1371 and was trade at Rs95,379 against its sale at Rs 94,007.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained constant at 943.07.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1813 on Monday against its sale at Rs1806 during the last trading day, the association reported.

