Gold price increases Rs2000, sold at 97,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2000 and was traded at Rs 97,000 on Thursday as compared to Rs95,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs1715 and was traded at Rs 83,162 compared its trade at Rs81,875.

The price of silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1050 per tola whereas the price of 10 gram silver went up Rs42.86 and was traded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $43 and was traded at $1762 as compared to $1719 of last trading day, the association reported.