Gold Price Increases Rs2400 To Rs108,300 Per Tola 08 July 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs108,300 as against its trading at Rs105,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs108,300 as against its trading at Rs105,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs2058 and was trade at Rs92,850 against its sale at Rs90,792.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1060 against Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs908.78 against recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by Rs 26 and was traded at $ 1802, against $1776, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

