Gold Price Increases Rs2900, Traded At Rs122,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold price increases Rs2900, traded at Rs122,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs122,300 against its price at Rs119,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs2487 and was traded at Rs104,853 against its sale at Rs102,366, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed increased by Rs60 and was traded at Rs1530 against its price of Rs1470 while that of 10 gram silver increased by Rs51.44 and was traded at Rs1311.72 against its sale at Rs1260.28.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $52 and was traded at $2005 against $1953, the association reported.

