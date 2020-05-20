UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs300, Sold At 95,800 Per Tola

Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Gold price increases Rs300, sold at 95,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs 95,800 on Wednesday as compared to Rs95,800 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs82,133 compared to its trade at Rs81,876.

The price of silver increased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1040 per tola whereas the price of 10 gram silver decreased Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $15 and was traded at $1750 as compared to $1735 of last trading day, the association reported.

