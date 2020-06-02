Gold price increases Rs300, sold at 98,400 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs 98,400 on Tuesday as compared to Rs 98,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs 84,362 as compared to its trade at Rs 84,105.

The price of silver witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1050 whereas the price of 10 gram silver also remained stable at Rs900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $7 and was traded at $1740 as compared to $1733 of last trading day, the association reported.