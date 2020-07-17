UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs300 To Rs109,650 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold price increases Rs300 to Rs109,650 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 650 on Friday and was traded at Rs109,650 as against its trading at Rs109,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs257 and was trade at Rs94,007 against its sale atRs 993,750.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained constant at 943.07.

