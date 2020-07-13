Gold price increases Rs350 to Rs109,250 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs350 on Monday and was traded at Rs109,250 as against its trading at Rs108,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs300 and was trade at Rs93,664 against its sale at Rs93,364.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1809, against $1808, Karachi Sarafa association reported.