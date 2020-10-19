UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs350 To Rs116,000

Mon 19th October 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs350 and was traded at Rs116,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs115,650

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs350 and was traded at Rs116,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs115,650.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs99,451 as compared to it's sale at Rs99,151, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1260 and Rs1080.24 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $12 and was traded at $1912 against Rs1900, the association reported.

