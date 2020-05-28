Gold price increases Rs400, sold at 96,400 per tola 28 May 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs 96,400 on Thursday as compared to Rs 96,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs 96,400 on Thursday as compared to Rs 96,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 342 and was traded at Rs 82,647 compared to its trade at Rs 82,305.

The price of silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1030 while that of 10 gram also remained stable at Rs 883.05.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $15 and was traded at $1724 as compared to $1709 of last trading day, the association reported