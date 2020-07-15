UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs400 To Rs109,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Gold price increases Rs400 to Rs109,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs109,300 as against its trading at Rs108,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343 and was trade at Rs93,707 against its sale at Rs93,536.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1100 against its sale at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs32.29 and was traded at 943.07 against its sale at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $14 and was traded at $ 1808 against $1794, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

