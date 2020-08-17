Gold price increases Rs400, traded at Rs119,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Monday and was traded at Rs119,400 against its price at Rs119,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs102,366 against its sale at Rs10,2023, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs1470 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs1260.28.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1953 against $1945, the association reported.