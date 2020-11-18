Gold price increases Rs450 to Rs112,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 on Wednesday and was traded at 112,800 against its sale at Rs112,350 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs386 and was traded at Rs96,708 against Rs96,322 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,649, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $13 and was traded at $1875 against $1888, the association reported.