Gold Price Increases Rs50, Sold At 95,850 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs 95,850 on Thursday as compared to Rs 95,800 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs43 and was traded at Rs82,176 compared to its trade at Rs82,133.

The price of silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1040 while that of 10 gram also remained stable at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $17 and was traded at $1733 as compared to $1750 of last trading day, the association reported.

