Gold price increases Rs500, sold at Rs118,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Friday and was traded at Rs118,000 against its price at Rs117,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs429 and was traded at Rs101,166 against its sale at Rs100,737, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1430 against while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs1226.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1933 against $1935, the association reported