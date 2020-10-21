UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increases Rs500 To Rs116,200

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs116,200

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs116,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs116,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs99,623 as compared to it's sale at Rs99,194, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remain unchanged at Rs1250 and Rs1071.67 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $13 and was traded at $1918 against Rs1905, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

19 minutes ago

Spain's National Court Acquits Former Catalan Poli ..

38 seconds ago

Cypriot President to Meet With Newly Elected N. Cy ..

39 seconds ago

OGRA suspends HPL's marketing licence in KP

41 seconds ago

Russian Federal Security Body Detains 2 Militants ..

42 seconds ago

US, Russia Close to Arms Control Deal, Long-Term S ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.