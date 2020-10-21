Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs116,200

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs116,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs116,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs99,623 as compared to it's sale at Rs99,194, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remain unchanged at Rs1250 and Rs1071.67 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $13 and was traded at $1918 against Rs1905, the association reported.