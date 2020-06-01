Gold price increases Rs600, sold at 98,100 per tola 01 June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs 98,100 on Monday as compared to Rs 97,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 514 and was traded at Rs 84,105 compared to its trade at Rs 83,591.

The price of silver increased by Rs10 and was trade at Rs1050 against Rs1040 on last trading day whereas price of 10 gram silver witnessed an increase of Rs8.57 and was trade at Rs900.20 against Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $3 and was traded at $1733 as compared to $1730 of last trading day, the association reported.