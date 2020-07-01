Gold price increases Rs700 to Rs105,200 per tola 01 July 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs105,200 as against its trading at 104,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs105,200 as against its trading at 104,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs600 and was trade at Rs90,192 against its sale at Rs89,592.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by US $12 and was traded at US $ 1782, as compared toUS $ 1770 Karachi Sarafa association reported.