Gold price increases Rs700 to Rs99,300 per tola 18 June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 99,300, against Rs98,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs600 and was trade at Rs85,134 against its sale at Rs84,534.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $12 and was traded at $ 1727 against 1,715, Karachi Sarafa association reported.