Gold price increases Rs800, sold at 97,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was traded at Rs 97,200 on Friday as compared to Rs 96,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 83,333 compared to its trade at Rs 82,647.

The price of silver witnessed increase of Rs10 per tola and was traded at Rs1040 against its price of Rs1030 on last trading day while that of 10 gram also witnessed increase of Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs891.63 against Rs 883.05.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $2 and was traded at $1726 as compared to $1724 of last trading day, the association reported.