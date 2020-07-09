UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs800 To Rs109,100 Per Tola 09 July 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:28 PM

Gold price increases Rs800 to Rs109,100 per tola 09 July 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs109,100 as against its trading at Rs108,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs686 and was trade at Rs93,536 against its sale at Rs92,850.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by Rs 12 and was traded at $ 1814, against $1802, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

