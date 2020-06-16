UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increases Rs900 Traded At Rs98,900 Per Tola 16 June 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:25 PM

Gold price increases Rs900 traded at Rs98,900 per tola 16 June 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,900, against Rs98,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,900, against Rs98,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs772 and was trade at Rs84,791 against its sale at Rs84,019.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $18 and was traded at $ 1730 against 1,712, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Three Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese ..

13 minutes ago

Over 44,000 licences auto renewed in Dubai in firs ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Eurasian coun ..

5 minutes ago

Macron to mark de Gaulle wartime speech with UK tr ..

5 minutes ago

Groundbreaking of ML-1 project likely during FY21

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.