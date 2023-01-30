UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases To Rs.212,500 Per Tola

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs.212,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,169

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,097 and Rs1800 respectively. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,792 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs166,988.

