UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Jump Rs2250 To Rs113,500 Per Tola 21 July 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Gold price jump Rs2250 to Rs113,500 per tola 21 July 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2250 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs113,500 as against its trading at Rs 111,250 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2250 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs113,500 as against its trading at Rs 111,250 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1929 and was trade at Rs97,308 against its sale at Rs95,379.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1120 against Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs17.15 and was trade at Rs960.22 against at 943.07.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $12 and was traded at $1825 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs1813 during the last trading day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

20 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

35 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

41 minutes ago

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome p ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.