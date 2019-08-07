Gold price jumps by Rs 1750, traded at Rs 86,250 per tola 07 Aug 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 1750 and was traded at Rs 86,250 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 84,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 1750 and was traded at Rs 86,250 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 84,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 1500 and was traded at Rs 73,945 against Rs 72,445 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold soared by $ 32 and was traded at $ 1495 as compared to the last closing at $ 1463.