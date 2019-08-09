Gold price jumps by Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 74,588 against Rs 74,417 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold soared by $ 02 and was traded at $ 1502 as compared to the last closing at $ 1500.