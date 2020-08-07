Gold price jumps by Rs 2,500 to Rs 132,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24-carat gold on Friday witnessed a sharp increase of Rs 2,500 as it was traded at the highest-ever rate of Rs132,000 against Rs129,500 on Thursday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs 2,144 to trade at Rs113,169 against Rs 111,025 the previous day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 60 and was traded at Rs 1,710 against Rs 1,650 and that of 10 gram silver by Rs 51.44 to trade at Rs 1,466.04 against Rs 1,414.6 the previous day.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $4 to $2,054 against $2,050, the association reported.