Gold Price Jumps By Rs 500, Traded At Rs 81,000 Per Tola 26 June 2019

26 June 2019

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 81,000 per tola as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 80,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 81,000 per tola as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 80,500.

According to Karachi Sarafa Market, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 428 and was traded at Rs 69,444 against Rs 69,016.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams, silver was traded at Rs 780.17.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $25 and was traded at $1404 as compared to last closing at $1429 per ounce.

