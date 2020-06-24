Gold price jumps by Rs2000 to Rs105,100 per tola 24 June 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2000 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs105,100, against Rs103,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2000 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs105,100, against Rs103,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1715 and was trade at Rs90,106 against its sale at Rs88,391.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 and was traded at $ 1,777 against $1,757, Karachi Sarafa association reported.